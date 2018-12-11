Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Hampton Christian 40 Bethel 69, Gloucester 52 Blue Ridge 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 58 Broad Run 66, James Madison 57 Chantilly 69, Langley 49 Culpeper 72, James Monroe…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Hampton Christian 40

Bethel 69, Gloucester 52

Blue Ridge 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 58

Broad Run 66, James Madison 57

Chantilly 69, Langley 49

Culpeper 72, James Monroe 67

Deep Creek 63, Hickory 38

Denbigh 71, Heritage-Newport News 69

East Rockingham 86, Page County 81

Frank Cox 81, Princess Anne 76, OT

Freedom (South Riding) 75, Briar Woods 66

George Marshall 60, Edison 49

Granby 73, Churchland 54

Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 33

Isle of Wight Academy 69, Broadwater Academy 38

James Robinson 68, Herndon 49

John Champe 91, Rock Ridge 84

Kellam 63, Peninsula Catholic 56

Kempsville 68, Bayside 47

King’s Fork 69, Grassfield 59

Lake Braddock 93, Yorktown 46

Lakeland 66, Ocean Lakes 29

Landstown 81, Green Run 69

Loudoun County 61, Liberty-Bealeton 50

Manassas Park 63, Kettle Run 52

Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 31

McLean 55, Centreville 40

Menchville 58, Phoebus 57

Millbrook 64, Dominion 60

Nandua 62, Chincoteague 43

Norfolk Academy 44, First Colonial 43

Norview 84, Lake Taylor 78, OT

Oakton 65, Annandale 62

Oscar Smith 69, Nansemond River 44

R.E. Lee-Staunton 69, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 49

South Lakes 47, Fairfax 44

Spotswood 62, Waynesboro 32

St. John Paul the Great 83, Fork Union Prep 56

Stone Bridge 89, Tuscarora 83

Strasburg 65, Moorefield, W.Va. 56

Virginia Academy 63, County Christian 52

Wakefield School 66, Seton School 61

Warren County 50, Sherando 49

West Potomac 64, West Springfield 55

Woodrow Wilson 56, Norcom 54

Woodside 84, Warwick 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Pocahontas County, W.Va., ppd.

Bishop O’Connell vs. Dematha, Md., ppd. to Feb 19th.

Carver Academy vs. Middlesex, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Bland County, ppd.

Christchurch vs. Walsingham Academy, ppd.

Dan River vs. Nelson County, ppd.

Dinwiddie vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.

Fishburne Military vs. Roanoke Catholic, ccd.

Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Northumberland, ccd.

GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Hermitage vs. Deep Run, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

King William vs. Mathews, ppd.

Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

Matoaca vs. Hopewell, ppd.

Miller School vs. Walsingham Academy, ppd.

North Stafford vs. Massaponax, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Henrico, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

River View, W.Va. vs. Grundy, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. Holston, ppd.

William Byrd vs. Glenvar, ppd.

William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 64, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 54

Booker T. Washington 47, Maury 3

Central Lunenburg 40, Cumberland 23

Churchland 84, Granby 9

Deep Creek 80, Hickory 34

East Rockingham 61, Page County 48

Edison 74, George Marshall 50

Episcopal 41, St. Andrew’s, Md. 34

First Colonial 55, Norfolk Academy 51

Freedom (South Riding) 44, Briar Woods 15

George Mason 46, St. John Paul the Great 42

Gloucester 57, Bethel 41

Hampton 78, Kecoughtan 48

Handley 57, Turner Ashby 51

Harrisonburg 40, Broadway 35

Highland-Monterey 34, Grace Christian 12

Indian River 64, Great Bridge 31

Isle of Wight Academy 44, Broadwater Academy 19

James Monroe 55, Culpeper 16

James Robinson 55, Herndon 43

John Champe 50, Rock Ridge 47

Kempsville 66, Bayside 26

King’s Fork 55, Grassfield 35

Lake Taylor 79, Norview 54

Landstown 60, Green Run 37

Langley 40, Chantilly 38

Lee-Springfield 60, Justice 52

Manassas Park 40, Kettle Run 36

McLean 67, Centreville 66

Menchville 68, Phoebus 54

Millbrook 80, Dominion 60

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Hampton Roads 31

Norcom 61, Woodrow Wilson 44

Northampton 49, Arcadia 46

Oakton 50, Annandale 35

Oscar Smith 64, Nansemond River 56

Paul VI 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 44

Princess Anne 84, Frank Cox 15

Rappahannock County 33, Fauquier 22

Salem-Va. Beach 52, Tallwood 32

Sherando 64, Warren County 32

South Lakes 64, Fairfax 52

Spotswood 59, Waynesboro 19

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 68, Liberty-Bealeton 47

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51

TJ-Alexandria 39, Wakefield 31

Tabb 41, Poquoson 14

Tuscarora 50, Stone Bridge 33

Warwick 43, Woodside 35

Washington-Lee 53, Mount Vernon 22

West Springfield 50, West Potomac 38

Yorktown 46, Lake Braddock 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Armstrong vs. Atlee, ppd.

Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Carroll County vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Charlottesville vs. Powhatan, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Colonial Heights vs. Petersburg, ppd.

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Northumberland, ccd.

Glenvar vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Graham vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 4th.

Henrico vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.

Hermitage vs. Deep Run, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Matoaca, ppd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

Jamestown vs. Bruton, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Lebanon vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Massaponax vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Mathews vs. King William, ppd.

Narrows vs. Bland County, ppd.

Orange County vs. Western Albemarle, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

Patriot vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Pocahontas County, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

Prince George vs. Meadowbrook, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Princeton, W.Va. vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Roanoke Catholic vs. Covenant School, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.

Smithfield vs. Warhill, ppd. to Dec 12th.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.

St. Margaret’s vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.

Staunton River vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Dinwiddie, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Twin Springs vs. Holston, ppd.

Walsingham Academy vs. Christchurch, ppd.

York vs. Lafayette, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.