Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Hampton Christian 40 Bethel 69, Gloucester 52 Blue Ridge 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 58 Broad Run 66, James Madison 57 Chantilly 69, Langley 49 Culpeper 72, James Monroe…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Hampton Christian 40
Bethel 69, Gloucester 52
Blue Ridge 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 58
Broad Run 66, James Madison 57
Chantilly 69, Langley 49
Culpeper 72, James Monroe 67
Deep Creek 63, Hickory 38
Denbigh 71, Heritage-Newport News 69
East Rockingham 86, Page County 81
Frank Cox 81, Princess Anne 76, OT
Freedom (South Riding) 75, Briar Woods 66
George Marshall 60, Edison 49
Granby 73, Churchland 54
Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 33
Isle of Wight Academy 69, Broadwater Academy 38
James Robinson 68, Herndon 49
John Champe 91, Rock Ridge 84
Kellam 63, Peninsula Catholic 56
Kempsville 68, Bayside 47
King’s Fork 69, Grassfield 59
Lake Braddock 93, Yorktown 46
Lakeland 66, Ocean Lakes 29
Landstown 81, Green Run 69
Loudoun County 61, Liberty-Bealeton 50
Manassas Park 63, Kettle Run 52
Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 31
McLean 55, Centreville 40
Menchville 58, Phoebus 57
Millbrook 64, Dominion 60
Nandua 62, Chincoteague 43
Norfolk Academy 44, First Colonial 43
Norview 84, Lake Taylor 78, OT
Oakton 65, Annandale 62
Oscar Smith 69, Nansemond River 44
R.E. Lee-Staunton 69, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 49
South Lakes 47, Fairfax 44
Spotswood 62, Waynesboro 32
St. John Paul the Great 83, Fork Union Prep 56
Stone Bridge 89, Tuscarora 83
Strasburg 65, Moorefield, W.Va. 56
Virginia Academy 63, County Christian 52
Wakefield School 66, Seton School 61
Warren County 50, Sherando 49
West Potomac 64, West Springfield 55
Woodrow Wilson 56, Norcom 54
Woodside 84, Warwick 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Pocahontas County, W.Va., ppd.
Bishop O’Connell vs. Dematha, Md., ppd. to Feb 19th.
Carver Academy vs. Middlesex, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Bland County, ppd.
Christchurch vs. Walsingham Academy, ppd.
Dan River vs. Nelson County, ppd.
Dinwiddie vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.
Fishburne Military vs. Roanoke Catholic, ccd.
Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Northumberland, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Hermitage vs. Deep Run, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd.
J.R. Tucker vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.
King William vs. Mathews, ppd.
Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
Matoaca vs. Hopewell, ppd.
Miller School vs. Walsingham Academy, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Massaponax, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Henrico, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.
Powhatan vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
River View, W.Va. vs. Grundy, ppd.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. Holston, ppd.
William Byrd vs. Glenvar, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 64, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 54
Booker T. Washington 47, Maury 3
Central Lunenburg 40, Cumberland 23
Churchland 84, Granby 9
Deep Creek 80, Hickory 34
East Rockingham 61, Page County 48
Edison 74, George Marshall 50
Episcopal 41, St. Andrew’s, Md. 34
First Colonial 55, Norfolk Academy 51
Freedom (South Riding) 44, Briar Woods 15
George Mason 46, St. John Paul the Great 42
Gloucester 57, Bethel 41
Hampton 78, Kecoughtan 48
Handley 57, Turner Ashby 51
Harrisonburg 40, Broadway 35
Highland-Monterey 34, Grace Christian 12
Indian River 64, Great Bridge 31
Isle of Wight Academy 44, Broadwater Academy 19
James Monroe 55, Culpeper 16
James Robinson 55, Herndon 43
John Champe 50, Rock Ridge 47
Kempsville 66, Bayside 26
King’s Fork 55, Grassfield 35
Lake Taylor 79, Norview 54
Landstown 60, Green Run 37
Langley 40, Chantilly 38
Lee-Springfield 60, Justice 52
Manassas Park 40, Kettle Run 36
McLean 67, Centreville 66
Menchville 68, Phoebus 54
Millbrook 80, Dominion 60
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Hampton Roads 31
Norcom 61, Woodrow Wilson 44
Northampton 49, Arcadia 46
Oakton 50, Annandale 35
Oscar Smith 64, Nansemond River 56
Paul VI 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 44
Princess Anne 84, Frank Cox 15
Rappahannock County 33, Fauquier 22
Salem-Va. Beach 52, Tallwood 32
Sherando 64, Warren County 32
South Lakes 64, Fairfax 52
Spotswood 59, Waynesboro 19
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 68, Liberty-Bealeton 47
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51
TJ-Alexandria 39, Wakefield 31
Tabb 41, Poquoson 14
Tuscarora 50, Stone Bridge 33
Warwick 43, Woodside 35
Washington-Lee 53, Mount Vernon 22
West Springfield 50, West Potomac 38
Yorktown 46, Lake Braddock 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Armstrong vs. Atlee, ppd.
Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Bassett vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Carroll County vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Charlottesville vs. Powhatan, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Colonial Heights vs. Petersburg, ppd.
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Northumberland, ccd.
Glenvar vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Graham vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 4th.
Henrico vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.
Hermitage vs. Deep Run, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Matoaca, ppd.
J.R. Tucker vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.
Jamestown vs. Bruton, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Lebanon vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Massaponax vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Mathews vs. King William, ppd.
Narrows vs. Bland County, ppd.
Orange County vs. Western Albemarle, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.
Patriot vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Pocahontas County, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.
Prince George vs. Meadowbrook, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Princeton, W.Va. vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Roanoke Catholic vs. Covenant School, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.
Smithfield vs. Warhill, ppd. to Dec 12th.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Middleburg Academy, ppd.
St. Margaret’s vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd.
Staunton River vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Dinwiddie, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Twin Springs vs. Holston, ppd.
Walsingham Academy vs. Christchurch, ppd.
York vs. Lafayette, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.