202.5
Home » Washington, DC Sports » What we’re thankful for…

What we’re thankful for in DC sports

By WTOP Staff November 22, 2018 1:24 am 11/22/2018 01:24am
Share

WASHINGTON — This is always a good time of year to take a step back and take stock of the things worth appreciating that are often lost in the day-to-day din.

When it comes to sports, it can be easy to lose sight of the good things if a season doesn’t turn out the way you wanted — D.C. United losing in penalty kicks, the Nats missing the playoffs entirely, the engine-on-fire-and-the-breaks-out-careening-toward-a-cliff daily drama of the Wizards.

After all, every season that doesn’t end in a championship finishes with some measure of disappointment. But D.C. actually won a championship this year! You already know that’s on this list. Though there is more for which we should give thanks. Here are some of the WTOP Sports staff’s pick from 2018.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Max Scherzer Sports Washington Capitals washington capitals Washington, DC Sports Wayne Rooney
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Today in History: Nov. 21
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note