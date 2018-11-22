What we’re thankful for in DC sports

The Caps finally won a title, but that's not the only thing D.C. sports fans can be thankful for this year. The WTOP Sports staff shares their picks.
WASHINGTON — This is always a good time of year to take a step back and take stock of the things worth appreciating that are often lost in the day-to-day din.
When it comes to sports, it can be easy to lose sight of the good things if a season doesn’t turn out the way you wanted — D.C. United losing in penalty kicks, the Nats missing the playoffs entirely, the engine-on-fire-and-the-breaks-out-careening-toward-a-cliff daily drama of the Wizards.
After all, every season that doesn’t end in a championship finishes with some measure of disappointment. But D.C. actually won a championship this year! You already know that’s on this list. Though there is more for which we should give thanks. Here are some of the WTOP Sports staff’s pick from 2018.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.