What local politicians are saying about the government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The partial federal shutdown has ripple effects nationally as the Senate adjourned on Saturday with no resolution and no full session until Thursday.

But what are local politicians saying about the shutdown and what it means on a local level?

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to President Donald Trump, pushing for the chief executive to end the partial shutdown that began at midnight Friday.

“A shutdown of any kind negatively impacts Virginia’s economy and inflicts real harm on federal workers and contractors throughout the Commonwealth,” the Democrat governor wrote in a letter Saturday, referring to the commonwealth’s more than 130,000 federal workers.

“As multiple studies have shown, Virginia — along with its neighbors in Maryland and the District of Columbia — is disproportionately impacted by any disruption in the normal operations of the federal government,” Northam said.

Rep. John Delaney of Maryland’s 6th District, and a three-term incumbent who is leaving to run for president in 2020, says that the timing of the shutdown is especially concerning.

“Shutting down the government on the eve of the holiday season isn’t just reckless, it’s irresponsible and cruel,” the Democratic congressman said. “Tying the funding of our government to the building of an unnecessary and inefficient wall is further proof that the President is anything but a great deal maker. I hope my Republican colleagues in Congress will find it in their hearts to embrace the holiday spirit and do what we all know is right, keep our government open.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her concern over the shutdown on Twitter, saying that the District is “open and ready to serve.”

Let me be clear. Leadership is about stepping up. Not stepping down. Regardless of the #GovernmentShutdown, DC is open and ready to serve the needs of our residents and visitors. Let’s end the shutdown and get #BackToBusiness. https://t.co/RDPmM94Th8 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 22, 2018

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland called the reactions of President Trump in shutting down the government a “temper tantrum” on Twitter.

The government just shut down because the President threw a temper tantrum to satisfy conservative talking heads, and Republicans let him get away with it. This is not normal and will hurt both our government and our economy. Congressional Republicans need to stop this madness. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 22, 2018

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says that Trump is “punishing” Americans by shutting down the government over the holidays.

President Trump is gleefully punishing 800,000 of his own citizens by shutting down the government over the holidays. Virginia’s federal employees are so sick of this. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 22, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says that the shutdown is “unacceptable” and posted a video of his speech on the topic on Twitter.

It’s unacceptable to punish hardworking federal employees because Washington can’t get their act together – dedicated men & women should not be used as pawns. It’s time for leaders to end the dysfunction & come together to find solutions instead of shutting down the government. pic.twitter.com/CXbzbwegZD — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 21, 2018

