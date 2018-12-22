Northam pushes Trump to end partial shutdown

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to President Donald Trump, pushing for the chief executive to end the partial shutdown that began at midnight Friday. “A shutdown of any kind negatively impacts Virginia’s economy…

“A shutdown of any kind negatively impacts Virginia’s economy and inflicts real harm on federal workers and contractors throughout the Commonwealth,” the Democrat governor wrote in a letter Saturday, referring to the commonwealth’s more than 130,000 federal workers. “As multiple studies have shown, Virginia — along with its neighbors in Maryland and the District of Columbia — is disproportionately impacted by any disruption in the normal operations of the federal government.”

The partial shutdown was triggered after Trump and Congress couldn’t come to terms on a budget bill. Trump had said he’d veto any spending bill that didn’t include $5 billion for a border wall with Mexico, promising a shutdown “will last a very long time” — a decision that he originally said weeks ago he’d own but on Friday blamed on Democratic leadership.

