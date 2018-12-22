202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Services at monuments halted…

Services at monuments halted by government shutdown

By Melissa Howell December 22, 2018 11:34 am 12/22/2018 11:34am
Share

WASHINGTON — While the outdoor memorials are open to visitors during the shutdown, other monuments and services may not be available.

Visitors may notice portable toilets lined up outside the memorials. That’s because staff is furloughed.

“Restrooms will be locked, park rangers won’t be there to do programs or provide information,” said Mike Litterst with the National Park Service.

While the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial are among the monuments still open, other historic buildings will be closed all together.

Related Stories

“Ford’s Theatre and the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument,
those areas will be closed,” said Litterst.

An organization honoring fallen soldiers visited the World War II Memorial to lay wreaths as the government shutdown continued.

Ronald Greenwood is a member of the nonprofit, Hot Rods for Heroes Incorporated. Their mission is to honor fallen soldiers at the request of families who aren’t able to be here for the holidays. “We pay our respects by laying the wreaths over at the various monuments,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood, a veteran himself, finds the impact of the shutdown disappointing.

“This is America, how is this happening? It puts a bad taste in your mouth.” Greenwood said.

But for Laura Fertitta and other members of the organization, the shutdown won’t stop them from honoring our fallen men and women.

“We still have to do what we need to do in our hearts so we have to just get around it,” said Fertitta.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running into 2019.
Topics:
dc memorials Latest News Mike Litterst monuments national park service
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Local stories to follow in 2019

High-profile court proceedings, statewide elections in Virginia that could cement Democrats’ power in the commonwealth and a major Metro construction project that could snarl your commute. They’re just some of the biggest stories WTOP is tracking heading into 2019.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500