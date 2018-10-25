DC voter guide: General election 2018

Even though the District isn't a state there are plenty of reasons to vote in the general election Nov. 6. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — In the general election Nov. 6, D.C. residents will cast ballots in several races for the D.C. Council: for chairman and at-large member, as well as ward members for wards 1, 3, 5 and 6.

They’ll also vote on candidates for mayor and attorney general, as well as for U.S. Representative and the District’s nonvoting members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Here’s what you need to know.

D.C. mayor race:

Three contenders are taking on incumbent D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who won 80 percent of the primary vote in June.

D.C. council chairman race:

Libertarian candidate Ethan Bishop-Henchman is running against D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who has held the post since 2012 and captured 63 percent of the primary vote.

D.C. council race:

D.C. council at-large member race:

D.C.’s council at-large race is a packed field.

Five candidates are vying to unseat incumbents Anita Bonds (Democrat) and Elissa Silverman (Independent) — only one at-large winner can be a Democrat.

D.C. nonvoting delegate to U.S. House race:

Incumbent Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has served in the U.S. House since 1991, faces challenges from:

D.C. nonvoting U.S. senator race:

Incumbent Democrat Michael D. Brown is being challenged by Green Party candidate Eleanor Ory.

D.C.’s attorney general race:

Libertarian candidate Joe Henchman wants to unseat Democratic incumbent Karl Racine.

When can I register?

The deadline to register by mail, online or through the Board’s mobile app, Vote 4 DC, has passed. Same day registration is still available:

During early voting (Oct. 22, 2018 — Nov. 2, 2018) (see dates and hours for each Early Voting Center).

On Election Day (Nov. 6, 2018) at the precinct that serves your current residence address (find your polling place).

Early voting centers where you can also register:

Ward 1: Columbia Heights Community Center, 1480 Girard St. NW

Ward 2: One Judiciary Square, 441 4th St. NW

Ward 3: Chevy Chase Community Center, 5601 Connecticut Ave. NW

Ward 4: Takoma Community Center, 300 Van Buren St. NW

Ward 5: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave. NE

Ward 6: Sherwood Recreation Center, 640 10th St. NE, and the King Greenleaf Recreation Center, 201 N St. SW

Ward 7: Deanwood Recreation Center, 1350 49th St. NE

Ward 8: Malcolm X Opportunity Center, 1351 Alabama Ave. SE

If you want to make a same-day registration, you need proof of residence. They’ll take any of these:

A current and valid District of Columbia DMV-issued ID

A utility bill for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, telephone or cellphone service from March 21 or later

A savings, checking, credit or money market account from a bank or credit union from March 21 or later

A paycheck, stub or earning statement that includes the employer’s name, address, and telephone number from March 21 or later

A government-issued document or check from a federal or District government agency from March 21 or later

A current residential lease or rental agreement

An occupancy statement from a District homeless shelter from March 21 or later

A tuition or housing bill from a District of Columbia college or university issued for the current academic or housing term.

If you live in the District, you should have also received a voting guide. A digital version of that guide can be found on the Board of Elections website.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

