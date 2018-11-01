202
Home » Washington, DC News » Bill lowering DC voting…

Bill lowering DC voting age to 16 passes committee

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP November 1, 2018 10:20 am 11/01/2018 10:20am
16 Shares

WASHINGTON — A bill that would lower the voting age for District residents from 18 to 16 cleared a committee hurdle Thursday and will advance to the full D.C. Council for a final vote.

If it passes, the nation’s capital would become the first municipality in the country to allow minors to vote in all elections, including presidential races.

Three Maryland jurisdictions — Takoma Park, Greenbelt and Hyattsville — previously lowered their voting age to 16 but only for local elections.

“Many 16-year-olds shoulder adult responsibilities and burdens,” said Council member Charles Allen, who introduced the bill in April. “They do have skin in the game in their communities. They pay taxes, they have jobs and they drive on our city streets.”

Related Stories

The legislation passed through the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety on a vote of 3-0.

“This bill will enfranchise the District’s young people and bring their voices into the political process,” said Allen.

Allen unsuccessfully introduced the measure in 2015 and revived it this year, inspired by high school student protests against gun violence following the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A public hearing in June drew dozens of young people to the Wilson Building to testify in favor of the measure.

About 70 people testified in support of the bill and nobody testified against it, according to Allen.

Supporters claim young people vote at higher rates than adults when they are given the chance, and that teens who are allowed to vote are more likely to develop a lifelong habit of voting.

Opponents argue that young people are not educated enough on the issues and are likely to simply vote however their parents vote.

“Those arguments have been completely eviscerated,” Allen said.

More than 10,000 16- and 17-year-old residents would be added to the voting rolls if the measure is passed by the full council and signed into law by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The full council is expected to take up the bill later this month.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Government News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News nick iannelli teen voters vote voting voting age Washington, DC News young voters
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall:

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500