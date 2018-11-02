Virginia voter guide: General election 2018

Virginia voters will select representatives to the U.S. House from all 11 districts, as well as the U.S. Senate and dozens of local races, when they head to the polls Nov. 6. Here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters will select representatives to the U.S. House from all 11 districts, as well as the U.S. Senate and dozens of local races and two ballot questions, when they head to the polls Nov. 6. Here’s what you need to know:

On the ballot

In the WTOP listening area, the highest-profile race is probably in the 10th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock and state Sen. Jennifer Wexton. In the 7th District, Republican incumbent David Brat faces a challenge from Democrat Abigail Spanberger, as well as Libertarian Joe Walton.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine is up against Prince William County Republican Party Chairman Corey Stewart.

In Arlington County, incumbent independent John Vihstadt will take on Democrat Matt de Ferranti for a seat on the board, while incumbent independent Barbara Kanninen faces independent Audrey Clement.

In Prince William County, three candidates are up for the chair of the School Board: interim chair Babur Lateef, board member Alyson Satterwhite and Stanley Bender.

There are also races for the Arlington County Board and the Prince William County School Board.

And two constitutional amendments are on the ballot. One would expand the General Assembly’s power to allow cities and towns to grant property-tax relief, so that residents in flood-prone areas could get a tax break for making flooding-resiliency improvements. The other would expand the property-tax exemption for the surviving spouses of veterans who suffered a service-connected disability, so that they could move to a different principal residence and still get the exemption.

Can I still register to vote?

It’s too late to register to vote in this election. The deadline to register was Oct. 15. It’s also too late to ask for an absentee ballot.

When are the polls open?

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’ll get to vote.

Identification

Voters in Virginia are required to show an ID when they go to the polls. These forms of identification are considered valid:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

If you need a photo ID, you can get one for free at your registrar’s office. If you don’t know where that is, you can find it on the Board of Elections website.

Where do I vote?

You can look up your location on the Board of Elections website.

What about absentee voting?

Nov. 3 is the deadline to vote an absentee in-person ballot. You have to have already applied for one.

WTOP is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting, owners of which have donated to Corey Stewart’s campaign for Senate. Hubbard Broadcasting gives WTOP and WTOP.com complete editorial independence and does not exert influence over political coverage.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.