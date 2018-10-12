Virginia voter guide: General election 2018

Virginia voters will select representatives to the U.S. House from all 11 districts, as well as the U.S. Senate and dozens of local races, when they head to the polls Nov. 6. Here’s what you need to know.

On the ballot

In the WTOP listening area, the highest-profile race is probably in the 10th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock and state Sen. Jennifer Wexton. In the 7th District, Republican incumbent David Brat faces a challenge from Democrat Abigail Spanberger, as well as Libertarian Joe Walton.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine is up against Prince William County Republican Party Chairman Corey Stewart.

In Arlington County, incumbent independent John Vihstadt will take on Democrat Matt de Ferranti for a seat on the board, while incumbent independent Barbara Kanninen faces independent Audrey Clement.

In Prince William County, three candidates are up for the chair of the School Board: interim chair Babur Lateef, board member Alyson Satterwhite and Stanley Bender.

There are also races for the Arlington County Board and the Prince William County School Board.

How can I register to vote?

First off, head to the citizen portal on the Virginia Board of Elections website to check your status.

If you’re not there, you’re not registered and you need to contact your local registrar. If you don’t know where they are, the Board of Elections can tell you.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 15.

When are the polls open?

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’ll get to vote.

Identification

Voters in Virginia are required to show an ID when they go to the polls. These forms of identification are considered valid:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

If you need a photo ID, you can get one for free at your registrar’s office. If you don’t know where that is, you can find it on the Board of Elections website.

Where do I vote?

You can look up your location on the Board of Elections website.

How can I register?

Find out what you need at the Board of Elections website.

Other deadlines

Oct. 27 — In-person absentee voting begins.

Oct. 30 — The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.*

Nov. 3 — The deadline to vote an absentee in-person ballot.

*(That’s when the request must be received by your registrar. If you don’t know where that is, you can look on the Virginia Board of Elections website.)

The Board of Elections warns that it takes the Postal Service two to five days to deliver First Class Mail and two to nine days to deliver Standard Mail — something to keep in mind when you’re pondering whether to vote absentee.

Whether you want to vote absentee in person or by mail, you’ll need to fill out an application. You can find it on a different corner of the Board of Elections site.

