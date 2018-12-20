20+ holiday happenings around DC area

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in D.C. with everything from bustling markets to whimsical light displays. Here are over 20 ways to get in the holiday spirit.
WASHINGTON — Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in D.C. From bustling markets to whimsical light displays, here are 20-plus ways to get in the holiday spirit.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.