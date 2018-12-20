20+ holiday happenings around DC area

Christmas at CityCenter

Retail haven CityCenterDC is now home to a 75-foot tree, which is decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments. Its Palmer Alley location is draped in 400 suspended holiday ornaments through Feb. 28.

If you want to get a frozen winter wonderland experience, CityCenter will display D.C.-themed ice sculptures for a “Winter in Washington” installation from Friday, Dec. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 9. Catch the icy monuments from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7, and through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 9. The sculptures are closed to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for “chilling repairs,” according to CityCenter’s website.