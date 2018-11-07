7 New Year’s resolutions for your home to start now

Decluttering your home.

Decluttering is a popular New Year’s resolution centered around getting your home in order, though it’s also a popular task to fall by the wayside when it proves difficult. To keep yourself on track, get started now and schedule time to spend organizing, sorting through piles of clothes and papers and removing unwanted items from your home. “Write it down how you write down other appointments,” says Rachel Rosenthal, an organizing expert and founder of organizing firm Rachel and Company, based in the District of Columbia. Even if it’s just 20 minutes at a time, scheduling your decluttering time like a visit to the doctor keeps you from skipping it accidentally — or on purpose — in the midst of other chores and errands.