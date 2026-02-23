Rotisserie chicken meets grapes and pecans in a crisp romaine wrap

I make these wraps most weekdays for lunch as they’re easy, tasty and packed with protein. They’re also loaded with…

While I mostly opt for the lettuce wrap route, the salad also works well as a spread for gluten-free crackers or a sandwich filling with toasted gluten-free bread.

Super Easy Chopped Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking: None

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups cooked shredded or cubed organic chicken breast (I love using rotisserie chicken for convenience)

2 small celery ribs, diced

½ cup purple grapes, rinsed and quartered

¼ cup pecans, chopped

1 green onion, diced

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill or tarragon (optional)

½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise or full-fat unsweetened Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 small lemon (1 to 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon sea salt

Black pepper to taste

6 large romaine lettuce leaves, rinsed and patted dry

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, celery, grapes, pecans, green onion, parsley, chives, and dill or tarragon (if using). Add the mayo, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper to the bowl and stir until well mixed. Spoon the mixture onto the center of the romaine leaves and enjoy.

—-

Lauren Chambers is a nutrition and hormone health coach and founder of So Fresh N So Green, a business dedicated to providing clients with delicious recipes, meal plans, natural remedies and online courses. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and three daughters.

Excerpted from “Hormone Healthy Eats” by Lauren Chambers. Copyright (copyright) 2026 by Lauren Chambers. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

