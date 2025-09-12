Hispanic Heritage Month events you won’t want to miss in the DC area

Starting Sept. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month brings a flurry of events to the D.C. region that allow the public to discover the cultural impact of the diverse Latino communities. WTOP has rounded up some of our favorites.

WTOP celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month this Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, with stories spotlighting the contributions, culture and accomplishments of Hispanic communities across the D.C. region.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 and celebrates all the contributions to culture that Latino and Hispanic people have brought to the American melting pot.

In the D.C. area, there are some events you won’t want to miss! WTOP has rounded up some of our favorites:

DC

Starting Monday, Sept. 15, join the staff at the Juanita E. Thornton Shepherd Park Library in Takoma for a weeklong scavenger hunt. Notable Latin historical figures will be hidden around the library and prizes are in store for those who find them.

At the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, a new exhibit honoring the culture of lowriding cars, “Corazon y vida,” combines the artistic expression of Mexican Americans and the technical understanding of mechanics and car-making. The exhibit opens Sept. 26 and will showcase two classic cars, photos and awards.

For the foodies, enjoy a free 1 ounce snifter of Don Q rum at Cuba Libre in Chinatown when you order their 25th Anniversary Chef’s Tasting Menu all month long. Also, at Amparo Fontina in Dupont Circle, give back to the community at a six-course fundraising dinner on Sept. 24 that benefits at-risk Mayan youth in Mexico — tickets are $175.

Fiesta DC, the annual cultural festival, will take over Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 27 and 28. The festival’s purpose is to showcase the diversity and culture of the Latino community in D.C. The festival is free and offers authentic dishes, live music and folk dance performances. There’ll also be vendors selling handcrafted creations and a parade Sunday down Constitution Avenue featuring a display of the flags from 17 different countries.

On Sept. 27, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is holding a kid-friendly event, “Fotos y Recuerdos Festival,” with story times from books by Latin authors and arts and crafts in the Kogod Courtyard. The event is free but registration is encouraged.

Maryland

At the Prince George’s Publick Playhouse, performers will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 14 with a celebration for all ages including an art exhibition, live music, dance performances and arts and crafts for kids.

At the College Park Aviation Museum, celebrate Latina women in the aviation field starting with a stunning fly-in by authors who will do meet and greets. The annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, also offers art, story times and giveaways.

From Sept. 18 through Oct. 9, the AFI Latin American Film Festival will celebrate its 36th year of showing Latin American films. Held at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, the festival will show about 45 films from Latin directors, producers and cinematographers. General admission for all 21 days of the festival is $200, and general admission one-day passes are $15.

The Latinas in Aviation Global Festival is a free event with flight demos (weather-permitting), art, a bilingual story time as well as a meet and greet with the author. Napa Grill will be selling its Mexican and Korean cuisine. The festival is being held on Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montgomery County’s Hispanic Heritage Month Festival is being held at Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton on Oct. 12. Admission is free.

Virginia

An exhibit called “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage through Art“ will put local artists’ work on display at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg. It will feature paintings, photography and mixed media pieces. The exhibit is open from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3. From Monday through Thursday, it’s open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays, it closes a bit earlier at 6 p.m.

The Manassas Latino Festival is bringing live music, dance and food to the Harris Pavilion in old town on Sept. 27. The festival looks to uplift the contributions of Latin Americans to the community.

At the Arlington Mill Community Center, Arlington’s diverse Latino community will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the “Festival Latinoamericano” on Oct. 3. The free event will showcase art, food and culture with the support of local businesses, chefs and performers.

Fiesta Fairfax in Old Town Square will put Latino culture on display with music, dancing, food and art. The party starts at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4. The event is in partnership with the City of Fairfax and takes place at 10415 North St., Fairfax.

Learn the fundamentals of traditional Puerto Rican bomba dancing with Semilla Cultural in Fredericksburg. The introductory class on Oct. 5 welcomes all ages and is $25 per person.

Explore the flavors of Latin cuisine during Restaurante Week throughout Virginia. The weeklong celebration starting Oct. 6 offers special menus and meals at discount, and allows residents to support local Latino-owned restaurants.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

