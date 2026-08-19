After losing a friend and writing ‘Say So,’ Dan + Shay are back with the autobiographical ‘Young’

NEW YORK (AP) — The lead single from Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay’s forthcoming album “Young” is a hard…

NEW YORK (AP) — The lead single from Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay’s forthcoming album “Young” is a hard pivot from the wedding songs that make up so much of the country pair’s discography.

___ EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org ___

“Say So,” with its big-hearted and hopeful chorus, is about suicide prevention. It was written in tribute to Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s late mentor Ben Vaughn, head of Warner Chappell Music Publishing, who died by suicide a year before.

“If you’re going through hell, you’re not alone,” Mooney sings. “If you need somebody, say so.”

“For one of the first times in our career, I was like, ‘I’m not like sure if we should tackle this,’” Smyers told The Associated Press.

But in the studio, it became an inevitability — even though they were uncertain. “We were just sharing stories about our friend. And it just fell out of us. A verse and a chorus in, and I think we were all just like, ‘I don’t know, man. Is this too heavy to tackle?’” Smyers continued.

Creating the demo together, alongside co-writers David Hodges and Jimmy Robbins, became therapeutic.

“We owed it to our friend Ben,” he said. “We owe it to the community, who he meant so much to. And I feel like we owed it to ourselves to at least see that one through to the finish line.”

What they didn’t realize is that the day they started work on the song was also what would’ve been Vaughn’s 50th birthday. “It was more than a coincidence,” he said. “That was the sign that this song could help somebody.”

“Say So” may be the heaviest song off “Young,” but it is also a thematic center for the record — 10 autobiographical tracks of crossover country that reflect their lives, now, with new emotional vulnerability — what Mooney labels “a very life-giving thing.”

The heart of ‘Young’

The album opens with its title track, the stripped-back acoustic arpeggio “Young,” what Smyers describes as “a message from your future self to your present and past self, about the passage of time and appreciating the moment.”

But there’s an additional, gendered resonance. “Men — I just think, maybe I’m generalizing — don’t do as good of a job of sharing their feelings and emotions. And I’m saying that because that’s me,” he said.

“You’re tough. You bottle it up. But when I finally broke down that wall, it changed my life. And I think that song just talks about aging as a man.”

That’s yet another difficult subject, which might also explain why, before creating the 10 songs that make up “Young,” Dan + Shay wrote and scrapped an entire album’s worth of material. The tracks that made up the final collection took time, open and honest conversation, and a hearty dose of self-reflection.

It’s why there may be more religiosity to this album than in the previous works — from the single “Her, The Kids and Jesus” to the album’s two mentions of a King James Bible.

“’Her, the kids and Jesus,’ that’s kind of a snapshot at what my life looks like right now,” Mooney said.

Growing into ‘The Old Guys’

Grief — and affection — take on many forms across “Young.” From the ode to a young adult’s first pet (“Dogs in Our Twenties”) to a twist on the traditional love song format and praying your partner dies after you (the ‘90s country-channeling “The Old Guys”), the songs are delivered with tenderness. The latter includes the album’s sole feature, Cody Johnson — a neo-traditionalist in country music that, on paper, may seem at odds with Dan + Shay’s genre-hybridity. After all, these are the same guys who recorded the multiplatinum crossover hit “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber in 2019.

“We occupy a very different space in country music,” agrees Smyers. Even vocally — Mooney’s got a high register, Johnson sings low, and when they’re all singing together, “It’s, like, perfectly meeting in the middle.”

It also highlights the range of this album. “There’s kind of a song for everybody, for whatever you’re going through,” says Mooney. “Whatever people need to get out of this album, I hope that they get that.”

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