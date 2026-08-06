Amsterdam’s Pride festival’s mass wedding, in photos

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dozens of people lined up in a pink church at Amsterdam’s Pride festival on Thursday to get…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dozens of people lined up in a pink church at Amsterdam’s Pride festival on Thursday to get married, or at least married for the day.

The Married For A Day event was part of the annual event’s celebration of marriage, held a short walk away from where the world’s first legalized same-sex unions took place 25 years ago.

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