Sleep, fitness and keeping calm: Marylanders share goals for the New Year

You may be reflecting and setting new goals for 2025, and one of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get more exercise. WTOP spoke with people heading into a Silver Spring, Maryland, gym for their morning workouts, to hear more about what they want to accomplish in 2025.

Elmer Gutierrez exercises five to seven days a week, and his resolution is to try new workouts and wellness techniques this year.

“Cryo-therapy, sauna, spas. Just try different workouts, like yoga,” Gutierrez said, adding that he wants to read more books and listen to more motivational podcasts.

“Try to keep studying how the body works, how the mind works,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said those who want their 2025 fitness goals to stick should take their time, do their research on proper exercises and get good rest.

“The hardest part about waking up in the morning is getting that balance between going to sleep early and waking up,” Gutierrez said.

Brandy Bauer’s main resolution this year is to sleep better.

“I need to improve my sleep. I need to better my sleep hygiene,” Bauer said. “Turn off screens earlier. Keep my phone away from my bed. All those temptations, keep them out of the bedroom.”

Bauer said setting a resolution is a good way to mentally refresh yourself each year, and she usually sticks to hers.

“Don’t try to do everything at once. Stick to one thing and make slow progress,” she said.

John Kagoro said he aims to maintain his good habits, which include working out five days a week.

“Keep doing what I’m doing,” Kagoro said. “Working out, exercising, eating right, and waking up early.”

He said setting an early alarm helps people exercise more and keep their fitness resolutions.

“They have to work out between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and leave the house,” Kagoro said. “They are more productive in the morning.”

Instead of New Year’s resolutions, Beverly Stanton likes to set daily intentions for self-improvement.

“I try to do things every day and not just wait for the new year,” Stanton said.

Today’s intention is helping her deal with post-election stress.

“Just trying to be calm and carry on,” Stanton said.

