Two ways to quickly wipe out debt from pricey Christmas shopping

Lingering holiday debt is already putting a damper on 2025 for people reeling with regret from pricey Yuletide shopping sprees. A little more than one-third of shoppers polled by consumer education group CardRates.com said they will carry Christmas credit card debt for the next three months.

But just two healthy money habits can get rid of debt fast, according to Erin Cox, the financial and community economic specialist for Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“I will tell you from personal experience. I don’t know that there have been too many better feelings than calling a credit card company and saying, ‘I’m paying it off today,’” she said. “A lot of this is about freedom with your money.”

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is a 110-year-old partnership between Virginia Tech and Virginia State University offering educational programs to Virginia residents. In addition to learning about personal finance, students can delve into gardening classes, mental health courses and a nutrition and wellness series.

Cox said the first thing students learn about eliminating debt quickly is the importance of going back to the basics with a budget.

“You need to look at your budget and see where your leaks are. Where is our money going?” she said. “Really do that financial check.”

The second thing regretful holiday shoppers need to quickly wipe out credit card debt is a snowball payment.

“When you use the snowball method, you line your bills up from smallest to largest,” Cox told WTOP. “And you start making those payments.”

For people who stick to a debt reduction plan, the 2025 Christmas shopping season is far enough into the future to start saving for gifts now. Cox said instead of a holiday season filled with buying gifts, consider giving handmade presents instead.

“I have a very special neighbor who gave me seeds from her garden one year for Christmas,” Cox said. “I planted them, and I see them often and they’re just the most special gift.”

