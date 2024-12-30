DC-based group: Many nutritional supplements promising better health are ‘useless’

Many supplements promise to boost your immune system, better your memory and improve overall health. But new research found those claims are misleading.

In 2023, more than half of Americans took nutritional supplements, spending more than $50 billion, according to market analysis by Grand View Research.

“But much of what they’re gulping down are just useless,” said Kevin Brasler, an executive editor with Washington Consumer’s Checkbook, an independent, nonprofit consumer organization.

His group has found that much of them are marketed deceptively and there is very little government oversight over ingredients or the overall effectiveness of nutritional supplements.

“They’re not permitted to make claims like, ‘Oh, it’s a cure for the common cold,’” Brasler said. “But they can and they do claim to do things like ‘Boost your immune system.'” These vague claims, they’re usually completely unfounded.”

He said those “misleading” ads can extend to supplements that claim to boost your memory or improve energy levels. Those often contain ingredients that have never been proved effective.

Brasler said some supplements are proven to be beneficial, such as Vitamin D which helps prevent osteoporosis and maintain healthy bones.

If you decide to take a nutritional supplement, he said to make sure that they’re certified by Consumer Lab, U.S. Pharmacopeia or the National Sanitation Foundation.

“These are independent organizations that check that the products that are being sold contain the ingredients on their labels,” said Brasler.

