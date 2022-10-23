RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Study: A growing number of Americans sourcing news from TikTok

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 4:36 AM

TikTok is one social site that is attracting growing numbers of Americans needing to stay in the know, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center.

Though only a small percentage of U.S. adults say they regularly source their news from the video-sharing platform TikTok, that percentage has more than tripled from 3% in 2020 to 10% in 2022, the study showed.

Additionally, statistics illustrated a growing share of the site’s total users reporting regularly getting their news on TikTok — from 22% in 2020, to 29% in 2021 and 33% in 2022. This stands in contrast to the dwindling or stagnant numbers of news seekers on other social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit.

The study reports that adults under 30 are the most likely to regularly get their news from TikTok, at 26%; those aged 65 and older are least likely at just 1%.

