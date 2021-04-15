CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 11:48 AM

Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -233 Philadelphia +196
at ATLANTA -174 Miami +150
San Diego -142 at PITTSBURGH +120
at WASHINGTON -176 Arizona +152
at LOS ANGELES -275 Colorado +227
American League
Seattle -116 at BALTIMORE -116
at MINNESOTA -153 Boston +134
at CHICAGO -150 Cleveland +131
at BALTIMORE -134 Seattle +117
at TAMPA BAY -188 Texas +162
at OAKLAND -175 Detroit +151
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 4 (230) at ATLANTA
Golden State (224) at CLEVELAND
Boston (212) at LA LAKERS
at PHOENIX 12½ (234) Sacramento
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -120 NY Islanders -100
at NY RANGERS -216 New Jersey +178
at WASHINGTON -350 Buffalo +278
at CAROLINA -187 Nashville +159
at TAMPA BAY -163 Florida +138
at PITTSBUGH -166 Philadelphia +141
at TORONTO -156 Winnipeg +132
Chicago -164 at DETROIT +139
at DALLAS -193 Columbus +162

