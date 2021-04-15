|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-233
|Philadelphia
|+196
|at ATLANTA
|-174
|Miami
|+150
|San Diego
|-142
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|at WASHINGTON
|-176
|Arizona
|+152
|at LOS ANGELES
|-275
|Colorado
|+227
|American League
|Seattle
|-116
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-153
|Boston
|+134
|at CHICAGO
|-150
|Cleveland
|+131
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Seattle
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|-188
|Texas
|+162
|at OAKLAND
|-175
|Detroit
|+151
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|4
|(230)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Golden State
|6½
|(224)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Boston
|6½
|(212)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|at PHOENIX
|12½
|(234)
|Sacramento
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-120
|NY
|Islanders
|-100
|at NY RANGERS
|-216
|New
|Jersey
|+178
|at WASHINGTON
|-350
|Buffalo
|+278
|at CAROLINA
|-187
|Nashville
|+159
|at TAMPA BAY
|-163
|Florida
|+138
|at PITTSBUGH
|-166
|Philadelphia
|+141
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Winnipeg
|+132
|Chicago
|-164
|at
|DETROIT
|+139
|at DALLAS
|-193
|Columbus
|+162
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.