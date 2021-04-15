Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -233 Philadelphia +196 at ATLANTA -174 Miami…

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -233 Philadelphia +196 at ATLANTA -174 Miami +150 San Diego -142 at PITTSBURGH +120 at WASHINGTON -176 Arizona +152 at LOS ANGELES -275 Colorado +227 American League Seattle -116 at BALTIMORE -116 at MINNESOTA -153 Boston +134 at CHICAGO -150 Cleveland +131 at BALTIMORE -134 Seattle +117 at TAMPA BAY -188 Texas +162 at OAKLAND -175 Detroit +151 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 4 (230) at ATLANTA Golden State 6½ (224) at CLEVELAND Boston 6½ (212) at LA LAKERS at PHOENIX 12½ (234) Sacramento National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -120 NY Islanders -100 at NY RANGERS -216 New Jersey +178 at WASHINGTON -350 Buffalo +278 at CAROLINA -187 Nashville +159 at TAMPA BAY -163 Florida +138 at PITTSBUGH -166 Philadelphia +141 at TORONTO -156 Winnipeg +132 Chicago -164 at DETROIT +139 at DALLAS -193 Columbus +162

