MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -155 Washington +136 at ATLANTA -126 Arizona +111 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -155 Washington +136 at ATLANTA -126 Arizona +111 at ST. LOUIS -123 Cincinnati +108 Milwaukee -139 at CHICAGO +124 at COLORADO -122 Philadelphia +106 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Miami OFF at L.A. DODGERS -124 San Diego +111 American League at BALTIMORE OFF at Oakland OFF Kansas City -133 at DETROIT +118 at BOSTON -211 Seattle +181 at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF N.Y. Yankees -123 at CLEVELAND +109 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -229 Texas +198 Interleague at HOUSTON OFF L.A. Angels OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Boston at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix at PORTLAND 3½ (235½) Memphis at WASHINGTON 6½ (230) Cleveland at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Indiana at GOLDEN STATE 10 (228½) Sacramento NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -110 at PITTSBURGH -109 at NY RANGERS -294 Buffalo +241 at PHILADELPHIA -177 New Jersey +148 at TAMPA BAY -293 Columbus +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.