Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 6:22 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -155 Washington +136
at ATLANTA -126 Arizona +111
at ST. LOUIS -123 Cincinnati +108
Milwaukee -139 at CHICAGO +124
at COLORADO -122 Philadelphia +106
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Miami OFF
at L.A. DODGERS -124 San Diego +111
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF at Oakland OFF
Kansas City -133 at DETROIT +118
at BOSTON -211 Seattle +181
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
N.Y. Yankees -123 at CLEVELAND +109
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -229 Texas +198
Interleague
at HOUSTON OFF L.A. Angels OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Boston
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at PORTLAND (235½) Memphis
at WASHINGTON (230) Cleveland
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Indiana
at GOLDEN STATE 10 (228½) Sacramento
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -110 at PITTSBURGH -109
at NY RANGERS -294 Buffalo +241
at PHILADELPHIA -177 New Jersey +148
at TAMPA BAY -293 Columbus +240

