|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. METS
|-155
|Washington
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|Arizona
|+111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-123
|Cincinnati
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-139
|at
|CHICAGO
|+124
|at COLORADO
|-122
|Philadelphia
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-124
|San
|Diego
|+111
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at
|Oakland
|OFF
|Kansas City
|-133
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|at BOSTON
|-211
|Seattle
|+181
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|N.Y. Yankees
|-123
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+109
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-229
|Texas
|+198
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|L.A.
|Angels
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at PORTLAND
|3½
|(235½)
|Memphis
|at WASHINGTON
|6½
|(230)
|Cleveland
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at GOLDEN STATE
|10
|(228½)
|Sacramento
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-110
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-109
|at NY RANGERS
|-294
|Buffalo
|+241
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-177
|New
|Jersey
|+148
|at TAMPA BAY
|-293
|Columbus
|+240
