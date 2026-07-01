NORAD warns pilots to check flight restrictions ahead of July Fourth celebrations

As the United States prepares for what arguably is the largest Fourth of July celebration in the nation's history, the commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command is delivering a stern message to general aviation pilots: “Know before you fly.”

As the United States prepares for what arguably is the largest Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s history, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command delivers a stern message to general aviation pilots: “Know before you fly.”

Pilots are strongly urged to check temporary flight restrictions before taking to the skies around the nation’s capital.

Millions of Americans are expected to participate in events marking Independence Day and the country’s 250th anniversary, including an all-day series of military flyovers and aerial demonstrations over Washington.

Gen. Greg Guillot said NORAD’s Operation Noble Eagle will be on alert throughout the celebration. The mission, established after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is responsible for defending U.S. airspace against airborne threats.

“Our mandate’s clear. We detect, we deter and defeat any airborne threat to the homeland,” Guillot said in an interview with WTOP.

Guillot said the greatest concern is preventing civilian aircraft from inadvertently entering restricted airspace during the celebrations. He urged general aviation pilots to review Federal Aviation Administration Notices to Airmen, known as NOTAMs, before every flight.

“Before you fly anywhere in the National Capital Region, you need to read the NOTAMs to make sure that you understand if there are temporary flight restrictions that would keep you from flying in locations where you normally can fly,” he said. “That’s to ensure that we have safety for the air show and everybody in D.C.”

To secure the airspace, NORAD will have fighter aircraft patrolling over the Washington region while additional fighters remain on ground alert, ready to launch within minutes if needed. The command also will coordinate closely with the FAA using ground-based radar and other surveillance systems monitored around the clock from NORAD’s Joint Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and its backup facility inside Cheyenne Mountain.

Guillot offered simple advice to anyone planning to enjoy the aerial displays.

“Watch the show from the ground. Don’t try to watch it from the air. It’ll be really busy up there.”

He added that Americans attending the celebration should be confident because “at NORAD and NORTHCOM, we have the watch.”

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