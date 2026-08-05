Analysis: America running out of options, time and weapons in Iran war

President Donald Trump issued his starkest warning yet to Iran on Monday, saying he had delayed a massive military operation to give Tehran one final opportunity to negotiate.

President Donald Trump issued his starkest warning yet to Iran on Monday, saying he had delayed a massive military operation to give Tehran one final opportunity to negotiate.

But what he didn’t say was that the U.S. may not be able to continue the fight much longer.

“They called me, and they said, ‘Please don’t attack. We’ll make a deal,'” Trump said during an impromptu back-and-forth with reporters in the Oval Office. “There’d be essentially very little left. There’d be nothing left.”

He said he is “under no time constraint” and is willing to wait because, “If I’m given a chance to let a lot of people live, I want to give that chance.”

The message was clear: diplomacy remains possible, but overwhelming military force remains on the table.

Whether Iran sees it that way is another matter.

Iran continues to deny that direct negotiations with Washington are underway. That disconnect creates one of the most dangerous conditions in international conflict: two adversaries operating from completely different understandings of where diplomacy stands. One side believes negotiations are within reach. The other publicly insists there are none.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said he believes the larger reality is becoming unavoidable.

“Well, it indicates that the president is trying to get the American people to recognize that we’re in another forever war in the Middle East,” Panetta said. “That’s the reality.”

The conflict has now stretched into its sixth month. Despite repeated U.S. strikes and Iranian retaliation, neither side has achieved a decisive strategic advantage, and no meaningful negotiations appear to be taking place.

Panetta argued the war is evolving exactly as military history suggests prolonged wars often do.

“The basic principle that comes out of any kind of war is that a continuing war doesn’t ultimately resolve an end to that war,” he said. “What usually results is an escalation of that war.”

That escalation is already visible.

Iran has attacked or threatened U.S. interests across the region, proxies continue disrupting Red Sea shipping, cyber operations have expanded beyond the Middle East, and at least 16 countries have now been drawn into the conflict either as launch points, interception sites or direct targets.

Panetta said he believes the U.S. should shift its military strategy away from continued bombing and toward restoring freedom of navigation.

“I think it’s much better to use our military capability to regain control of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “What will happen is we will take away Iran’s greatest leverage.”

But while military planners debate strategy, another problem is emerging beneath the surface.

The U.S. is discovering that modern, high-intensity warfare consumes precision-guided weapons at an extraordinary pace. Reports that inventories of long-range strike missiles and advanced air-defense interceptors have fallen significantly are forcing the Pentagon to confront a broader question than simply defeating Iran.

Can the U.S. sustain this war without weakening its ability to deter China, support Ukraine and respond to another major crisis?

That may become the defining strategic issue of the conflict.

The battlefield is no longer confined to Iran. It has expanded to America’s defense industrial base.

Missiles can be fired in minutes. Replacing them can take months or years.

Trump is betting military pressure will eventually force Iran to negotiate.

Panetta is warning that time favors escalation.

The outcome of this war may ultimately depend on how long U.S. military supplies last.

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