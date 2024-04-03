The Hunt: How will Iran retaliate for Israel’s drone strike in Syria?

Earlier this week, Israel killed seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in an unorthodox strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria. Iran has vowed to retaliate. So what should we expect?
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, talks about Israel’s strike and says Iran is limited in what it can do.
