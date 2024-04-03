Live Radio
The Hunt: How will Iran retaliate for Israel’s drone strike in Syria?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 3, 2024, 9:47 PM

Earlier this week, Israel killed seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in an unorthodox strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria. Iran has vowed to retaliate. So what should we expect?

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, 2024. An Israeli airstrike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus Monday killed two Iranian generals and five officers, Syrian and Iranian officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)(AP/Omar Sanadiki)

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, talks about Israel’s strike and says Iran is limited in what it can do.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler joins WTOP's JJ Green to talk about Israel's strike and says Iran is limited in what it can do.

