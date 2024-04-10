The Hunt: Iran just days away from becoming a nuclear power

Six years after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement, there are new indications that Tehran is closing in on nuclear weapons capability.
In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Washington Post security reporter Joby Warrick says they have enough fissile material to build three or more nuclear weapons. So will its terrorist proxies have access to them?
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.