The Hunt: Russian forces use ‘double-tap’ terror tactic to kill Ukrainians

Three Russian missiles slammed into the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday. They hit an apartment building, killing at least 17 people in a "double-tap" style attack.

Listen now to WTOP News

Three Russian missiles slammed into the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday. They hit an apartment building, killing at least 17 people in a “double-tap” style attack.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo) In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo) In this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green explains what a “double-tap” is in a conversation with WTOP anchor Dimitri Sotis.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green explains what a “double-tap” is to WTOP's Dimitri Sotis.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.