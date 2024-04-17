Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Russian forces…

The Hunt: Russian forces use ‘double-tap’ terror tactic to kill Ukrainians

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 17, 2024, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three Russian missiles slammed into the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday. They hit an apartment building, killing at least 17 people in a “double-tap” style attack.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt,” WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green explains what a “double-tap” is in a conversation with WTOP anchor Dimitri Sotis. 

download audio
WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green explains what a “double-tap” is to WTOP's Dimitri Sotis.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up