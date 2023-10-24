Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel’s military plan

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza, a lot is still unclear about what will happen inside Gaza.

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza, a lot is still unclear about what will happen inside Gaza, but Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, recently told WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green what their plan is for dealing with the situation.

'We know what buildings they use,' says Israeli Defense Forces spokesman on Israel's invasion plans

