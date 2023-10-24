Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel's military plan

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel’s military plan

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 24, 2023, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza, a lot is still unclear about what will happen inside Gaza, but Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, recently told WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green what their plan is for dealing with the situation.

download audio
'We know what buildings they use,' says Israeli Defense Forces spokesman on Israel's invasion plans

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up