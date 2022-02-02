The Hunt: Historically Black colleges and universities hit with string of bomb threats

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Scott Stewart, vice president of Torchstone Global, discusses the threats against historically Black colleges and universities and the possible motives.
Scott Stewart, of Torchstone Global, on possible motives behind threats against HBCUs
