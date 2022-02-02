CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
The Hunt: Historically Black colleges and universities hit with string of bomb threats

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

February 2, 2022, 6:45 PM

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, vice president of Torchstone Global, discusses the threats against historically Black colleges and universities and the possible motives.

Scott Stewart, of Torchstone Global, on possible motives behind threats against HBCUs

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

