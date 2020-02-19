The Hunt: ISIS still has significant presence on the internet

Organizations that monitor terrorist activity on the internet say they are still finding a lot of dangerous propaganda, more than two years after ISIS was defeated.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Joshua Fisher-Birch, a researcher with the Counter-Extremism Project, says the responsibility lies with both ISIS and internet companies.

He also spoke about internet material connected with domestic right-wing extremists.

February 19, 2020 | ‘They still have supporters around the world’ (Joshua Fisher-Birch, a researcher with the Counter-Extremism Project, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)

