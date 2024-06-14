WTOP’s Neal Augenstein: No Father’s Day presents, please

Sunday is Father's Day -- did you buy dad a gift yet? WTOP's Neal Augenstein is a father and says no present is necessary this year.

Stan and Neal Augenstein(Jay Blum) Stan and Neal Augenstein(Jay Blum) I don’t wear ties much these days. My backyard grill is still working. Our cupboard is overflowing with coffee mugs, including one that reads “Grill Sergeant.”

Like a lot of us, I was lucky to have a terrific dad. Stanley Augenstein was smart, funny, friendly, involved — I loved listening to stories of when he grew up in the Bronx.

I’m pretty sure he never bought a second bottle of the English Leather or Aqua Velva I got him as Father’s Day gifts, but I know he kept some of the cards I wrote to him.

When I first became a father 16 years ago, I knew I’d follow my dad’s lead. And when things got tough, I’d think, “What would Stan do?”

By now you know I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November 2022. The hardest part for my wife and I was telling our kids, but we knew we were in great hands.

That confidence has paid off — with wonderful doctors, and cutting-edge treatments and screening, I’ve been cancer free since April 2023.

Just last week, I had my second liquid biopsy — a blood draw — that offers a real-time look for any mutations in my DNA, which would likely give enough information to my oncology team to choose the correct next treatment.

Nobody wants to be diagnosed w #lungcancer — the world’s deadliest cancer. But, man, I’m glad I got my stage 4 diagnosis in 2022.

2024 marks 20 years since @DanaFarber discovered the EGFR mutation, ‘my’ mutation, which is treated w one-pill-a-day targeted therapy. It shrunk… pic.twitter.com/69TsDEnfrC — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 12, 2024

I’m pretty sure my wonderful wife and kids will offer to take me out for pizza at Frank Pepe’s, or have a fun dessert from Paris Baguette.

But honestly, just being able to be “Dad” this Father’s Day is the gift I really wanted.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.