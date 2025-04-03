Police: Multiple people stabbed by man in ‘altered mental state from an unknown substance’ in Northeast DC

D.C. police are responding to a stabbing incident in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon with "numerous" people wounded.

At a news conference Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said a man was walking with a woman in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE near Gallaudet University at about 3:22 p.m. when the man began stabbing himself and then his female acquaintance.

He then stabbed others that were standing in the block and two Good Samaritans who tried to intervene.

“Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene, because these two individuals, although Good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault. I want to offer my thoughts to the victims, their families and those who witnessed today’s events. This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues within our communities,” Smith said.

Smith said the man was in “an altered mental state from an unknown substance” when he stabbed himself, four women and two men.

Three of the women that were stabbed were a grandmother and her two granddaughters that “were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business,” Smith said.

The man was found a short time later suffering from stab wounds in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue NE, Smith said. A knife that police believe was the weapon used in the attack was found “a few feet away” from him. He was taken into custody and was in surgery for his injuries as of Thursday afternoon.

The four women and two men injured in the stabbing were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

A map of where the stabbing took place is below:

