Presidential Inaugural Committee ‘very confident’ about security measures

One of the co-chairs of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which has been planning since Election Day for Wednesday's historic occasion in D.C., is assuring Americans that the events will go forward in safe manner.

“We are very, very confident about the security measures,” Delaware Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told WTOP.

Some 25,000 members of the National Guard are in D.C. as part of security measures following the Capitol riot earlier this month. And while the military routinely reviews service members for extremist connections, the FBI is doing additional screening on top of any previous monitoring, The Associated Press reported.

Twelve Army National Guard members have been removed from inauguration duty, as part of the security vetting process initiated.

The Washington Post also reported that members of the conspiracy theory group QAnon have been discussing plans to try and pose as National Guard members to gain access.

Blunt Rochester said, “All efforts are being made to protect the President-elect, the Vice President-elect, as well as the public.”

However, she continues to encourage citizens to avoid showing up.

“We are also trying to make sure that the world knows that this is an important and special time for our country, that we will move forward in a positive direction,” Blunt Rochester said.

She cited the Capitol riot as an example of how lawmakers were resolved to carry on with the counting of the Electoral College votes despite what happened.

“We made sure that we went on with the business of our country, and we’ll tell people to be ready and excited for a new day and chapter in this country,” Blunt Rochester said.

The committee has one final message to calm any fears among Americans worried about inauguration security: “Be excited.”

Members of the Presidential Inaugural Committee are looking forward to “get to work” on President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda, Blunt Rochester said.

