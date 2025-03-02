2nd teenager dies after Feb. double shooting at Md. mall, police say

A second teen has died a week after a shooting outside of The Mall in Columbia, Howard County police confirmed with WTOP.

A second teen has died following a shooting outside of The Mall in Columbia, Maryland, late last month, Howard County police confirmed to WTOP.

On Saturday, police said Blake McCray, 15, had died. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center following the shooting on Feb. 22, according to an update from police on Saturday.

The shooting happened outside of a Lidl store in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway just before 6 p.m. Police said Emmetson Zeah, 18, shot two teens at a parking lot and bus loop area near the grocery store.

Michael Robertson, 16, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police arrested Zeah shortly after the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, among other related charges.

Howard County police said Zeah’s charges would be updated to reflect McCray’s death.

Zeah is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police said the motive is unclear but they believe Zeah targeted Robertson and McCray in the shooting.

Zeah was also earlier charged with attempted first-degree murder for firing at someone during a Feb. 14 shooting in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. No one was struck in that incident, police said.

