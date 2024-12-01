Armed man dead following standoff with police in Howard County

A armed man is dead after officers responded to a "domestic disturbance," in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Howard County Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane at about 3:10 p.m.

Police said body camera footage showed “responding officers encountered a female victim on an outside upper ledge of the house and an adult male suspect at a window inside the residence with a long gun.”

After repeatedly refusing to drop his weapon, police said two officers fired their weapons. The officers then entered the residence and found the man dead.

When officers looked inside the home, they found “multiple shell casings from an unknown weapon, as well as several firearms,” police said.

Howard County police said in a news release that it is, “unclear whether gunfire by an officer or the suspect’s own weapon resulted in his death.”

None of the officers on the scene of the other occupants of the house were injured, police said.

Because it is a “suspected police-involved fatal shooting,” the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division will conduct the investigation, Howard County police said.

The police body camera footage has not yet been released.

WTOP has reached out to investigators for more information.

