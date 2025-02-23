18-year-old arrested after Columbia double shooting leaves 1 dead

Emmetson Zeah was charged with the first-degree murder of a 16-year-old boy, and officers recovered a gun and clothing Zeah wore during the shooting at his home.

Howard County police have charged an 18-year-old with murder in a double shooting near The Mall in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday that left one person dead and another gravely injured.

Emmetson Zeah was charged with first-degree murder of Michael Robertson, 16, and the attempted first-degree murder of Blake McCray, 15, police said. Officers also recovered a gun and clothing Zeah wore during the shooting at his residence.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at parking lot and bus loop area near the Lidl in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway Saturday at 5:52 p.m., police said.

A pair of teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered upon arrival. Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene. McCray was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they believe that Zeah targeted Robertson and McCray, but the motive remains unclear.

Police said Zeah was also charged with attempted first-degree murder for firing at someone on Feb. 14 in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. No one was hit in that incident.

In a statement, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said that the department is working to identify other individuals in the area who might have witnessed the shooting and is checking nearby surveillance cameras.

“It takes a lot of time to go through the information to see exactly who did this,” Der said.

In a statement Sunday evening, Howard County Public School Superintendent Bill Barnes said that all three boys were students. The school system plans to assist police in their investigation, and staffers “across our district are prepared to provide support for any student who needs somebody to speak with about this event,” Barnes said.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact them at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously.

