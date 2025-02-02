Live Radio
Home » Howard County, MD News » Police: Howard Co. man…

Police: Howard Co. man charged with murdering his grandparents inside their home

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 24, 2025, 6:13 PM

A Columbia, Maryland, man was charged with the murders of his grandparents after they were found shot dead inside their home in the early morning hours Monday, police said.

Related stories

According to Howard County police, 33-year-old DiAngelo Smith is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 78-year-old Jack Stokes and 65-year-old Barbara Stokes.

Police said Smith and his grandparents were living together in the home on Red Haven Road where the couple were found fatally shot just after 3 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they encountered Smith with a gun in a vehicle parked outside the home and took him into custody.

Police have not provided further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Smith is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

Google Maps screenshot of domestic-related shooting location in Columbia, Maryland
The location of a domestic-related shooting in Columbia, Maryland, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up