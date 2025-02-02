Police: Howard Co. man charged with murdering his grandparents inside their home

A Columbia, Maryland, man was charged with the murders of his grandparents after they were found shot dead inside their home in the early morning hours Monday, police said.

According to Howard County police, 33-year-old DiAngelo Smith is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 78-year-old Jack Stokes and 65-year-old Barbara Stokes.

Police said Smith and his grandparents were living together in the home on Red Haven Road where the couple were found fatally shot just after 3 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they encountered Smith with a gun in a vehicle parked outside the home and took him into custody.

Police have not provided further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Smith is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

