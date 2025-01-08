Body camera video shows Howard Co. police shootout and rescue of mother and child

The police body camera footage from a Howard County, Maryland, shooting in November has been released, showing more details from the day, including the rescue of a mother and child by officers who shot and killed a man investigators say was carrying multiple firearms.

Police body camera footage from a Howard County, Maryland, shooting in November has been released, showing what happened during the incident, including the rescue of a mother and child by officers who shot and killed a man investigators said was carrying multiple firearms.

According to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Howard County police officers Joseph Debronzo and Christopher Weir, both with over a decade of experience, responded to a domestic incident Nov. 30, just after 3 p.m.

Investigators said 29-year-old Tyree Winslow of College Park, Maryland, had shot several shotgun rounds into the front door of a Laurel townhome and then entered through a window.

The body camera footage shows Debronzo approaching the door on American Pharaoh Lane. He sees broken glass and shell casings.

He tries to kick down the door of the home while wielding his rifle. That’s when he hears the screams of a woman above.

The woman inside the home had gotten out of a second-floor window onto an awning above the front door. She eventually gets her child onto that same awning.

“Stay there, lay down, lay down, ma’am. Come out here, lay down,” Debronzo said on the camera footage.

Debronzo then joined Weir across the street behind a large red pick up truck. The truck obscures much of the footage, but the officers give Winslow clear commands as he appears in that same second story window.

Both officers and Winslow fire multiple shots and then the woman can be heard screaming.

Weir then goes across the street, while Debronzo keeps the rifle trained on the window.

The woman throws her child down to Weir, who catches him, and then she climbs down from the awning.

According to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Howard County Police Department’s Tactical Team responded to the home after the shooting.

After they were unable to establish contact with Winslow, they entered the home at approximately 5:40 p.m. and found him dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Several guns and a knife were recovered from the scene. No bystanders or officers suffered any injuries.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.