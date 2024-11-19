Arrest made in shooting of man on I-95 in Laurel

Police in Maryland have arrested a man in a shooting that injured one and closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince George's County for six hours on Monday morning.

Kevin Gross, 46, of Baltimore, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, as well as other charges, in the shooting of Ronald Victor Garcia-Rodriguez, of Laurel. Gross is being held at the Howard County jail without bond.

Garcia-Rodriguez, 28, called 911 and said he had been shot several times. Maryland State Police troopers found him wounded around 4:30 a.m., lying on the shoulder of I-95

Investigators said they believe the two men were acquaintances and had an argument before the shooting. Police do not yet know whether Garcia-Rodriguez was shot inside or outside his vehicle.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at Route 198 were closed for several hours as police investigated, opening just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or has information regarding this investigation to call them at 410-799-2101.

