Man shot outside vehicle in Laurel, I-95 northbound lanes shut down in Maryland

A man was found shot outside his vehicle in Laurel, Maryland, early Monday morning, causing traffic delays on Interstate 95, according to Maryland State Police.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near Brooklyn Bridge Road.

Officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore to be treated.

All northbound lanes on I-95 at Interstate 198 while closed as police investigate the shooting.

A map of where the shooting took place is below.

