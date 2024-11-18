Man shot outside vehicle in Laurel, I-95 northbound lanes shut down in Maryland

Listen to WTOP for the latest traffic updates on the 8s.
A man was found shot outside his vehicle in Laurel, Maryland, early Monday morning, causing traffic delays on Interstate 95, according to Maryland State Police.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near Brooklyn Bridge Road.
Officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore to be treated.
All northbound lanes on I-95 at Interstate 198 while closed as police investigate the shooting.
A map of where the shooting took place is below.
This is a breaking story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.