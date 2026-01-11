Person with measles traveled through Maryland, Virginia last week, health officials say

The Maryland Department of Health said the person traveled on trains from Jan. 7-8.

A confirmed case of measles was reported in a person who traveled last week through Maryland while infectious, state health officials announced Sunday.

The Maryland Department of Health said the person traveled on trains from Jan. 7-8, according to a news release.

However, the agency said anyone who may have been near the following public areas may have been exposed:

Amtrak Northeast Regional train from Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station to D.C.’s Union Station from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Amtrak’s BWI Marshall Airport shuttle bus to and from the BWI Marshall train station and the drop-off points outside of the lower level of the airport from 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 to 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

BWI Marshall Airport parking shuttle bus to and from the lower levels outside of the BWI Marshall Airport and the airport’s long-term parking lots from 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 8.

State health officials said people who were not in these locations at the times specified were not exposed to the infectious person while they were in Maryland.

MDH also said there were no exposures identified inside the terminals of the BWI Marshall Airport.

The agency said additional exposures sites occurred in other states, and that information related to those exposures will be provided by those states.

In a separate statement, the Virginia Department of Health also flagged the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Emergency Department and Executive Medicine Suite in Fort Belvoir as a potential exposure site.

Officials said anyone who traveled to the site Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight, may have been exposed.

VDH described the patient as a “preschool-age child” who had “recently traveled internationally.” The department said the incident marks the state’s second measles of the year.

What to do if you’ve been exposed

If you think you’ve been exposed, MDH suggests finding out if you’ve been vaccinated for measles or have had it before. If you’ve gotten two doses of a measles vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected.

If you’re not sure if you’ve been immunized, check your status by calling your health care provider or requesting records through the My Immunization Record online portal.

Now, if you’re not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles and you might have been exposed, contact your health care provider or your local health department to discuss the best next steps.

MDH said exposed individuals need to monitor for any early signs of measles for 21 days after the initial potential exposure. Symptoms can range from runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and a fever exceeding 101 degrees.

If symptoms develop, the health agency stresses individuals must stay home, and to avoid public spaces. Individuals should contact a health care facility before arriving to any care centers.