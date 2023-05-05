Maryland teacher charged with sexually abusing student

A Howard County, Maryland high school teacher faces charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old female student, following his arrest in North Carolina.

Police arrested Matthew Barth, 44, of Ellicott City, on Thursday, in North Carolina, where he awaits extradition.

Barth, who had been teaching at the high school in Ellicott City since 2003, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense.

The Howard County Police Department said it was notified Tuesday by a friend of the teenage student, who police said was the victim of the alleged abuse by Barth.

After investigating the friend’s report, police said the acts happened multiple times inside the school building “over a period of approximately four months.”

Police said a review of “electronic records” also indicates sexual contact between Barth and the teen.

Investigators ask anyone with more information to contact them at 410-313-7867 or by email.