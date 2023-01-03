SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

January 3, 2023, 5:29 AM

Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job.

Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.

Residents spoke out in favor of Boyd’s leadership.

“Lakey embodies what Columbia was built on, future thinking and community focus — live, work and play,” said resident Laura Bacon. She said that since Boyd took leadership of the association in April 2021, she has made every effort to connect with Columbia residents of all backgrounds.

Residents voiced appreciation for Boyd’s outreach and noted improvements under her leadership.

“Ms. Boyd has successfully led the organization through numerous challenges and has a track record of success in improving services and amenities for Columbia,” said resident Ashley Vaughn.

Members of the Columbia Association Board have not confirmed that Boyd’s job is in jeopardy and personnel matters are discussed in closed meetings.

Boyd’s supporters are threatening legal action against the board if it moves against the president and CEO.

