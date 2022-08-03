Police investigating shooting between 2 roommates in Howard Co.

Police are investigating a shooting between two roommates that occurred on Tuesday night in Columbia, Maryland.

They said they were called to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace, near Snowden River Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m. about a report of a man who shot his roommate.

Police said they arrested Zongping Zhang, 55, who is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a weapon violation. He’s being held without bond.

Howard County police said 49-year-old Matthew Ng suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Howard County police said they think the shooting was the result of a dispute about living conditions between the roommates.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.