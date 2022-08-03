WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Police investigating shooting between 2 roommates in Howard Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 1:00 PM

Police are investigating a shooting between two roommates that occurred on Tuesday night in Columbia, Maryland.

They said they were called to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace, near Snowden River Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m. about a report of a man who shot his roommate.

Police said they arrested Zongping Zhang, 55, who is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a weapon violation. He’s being held without bond.

Howard County police said 49-year-old Matthew Ng suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Howard County police said they think the shooting was the result of a dispute about living conditions between the roommates.

