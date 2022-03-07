RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Suspect in fatal Jessup bar shooting turns himself in

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 11:55 AM

The suspect in a deadly shooting outside a bar in Jessup, Maryland, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said.

The Howard County police said Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, of Jessup, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and weapon violations.

According to police, Harrod and the victim, 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman, of Glen Burnie, were in an argument around 2 a.m. March 2 outside the Wing’s Sports Bar in the 8400 block of Washington Boulevard when Harrod allegedly shot Freeman.

The nature of the argument and motive are still under investigation.

 Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. 

