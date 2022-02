Police in Howard County, Maryland, have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.

Christian Johnson, 17, was found in a parking lot on Hickory Log Circle at about 8:10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later.

Police are still looking for information on a suspect, and are offering a $5,000 reward. You can call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You don’t have to give your name.