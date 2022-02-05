Howard Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Columbia

Police said they located a male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot on that block.

Howard County police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia, Maryland.

It happened at around 8:11 p.m. in the 7300 Block of Hickory Log Circle.

Police said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot on that block.

They add that the victim was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to name a suspect or victim in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

