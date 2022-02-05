OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. police investigate…

Howard Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Columbia

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 5, 2022, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Howard County police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia, Maryland.

It happened at around 8:11 p.m. in the 7300 Block of Hickory Log Circle.

Police said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot on that block.

They add that the victim was transported to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to name a suspect or victim in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up