Howard Co. schools cancel athletics amid COVID outbreaks

Howard County Public Schools canceled all athletics contests and many extracurricular activities due to multiple coronavirus outbreaks.

In a news release, the Maryland school district cited a “rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases” affecting multiple high schools in its decision to halt athletic events.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff,” the school system said.

Impacted events will be postponed for a later date. Administrators are reviewing outbreak and case trends, and said additional information will be released Wednesday.

