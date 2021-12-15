CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Howard Co. schools cancel athletics amid COVID outbreaks

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 5:44 AM

Howard County Public Schools canceled all athletics contests and many extracurricular activities due to multiple coronavirus outbreaks.

In a news release, the Maryland school district cited a “rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases” affecting multiple high schools in its decision to halt athletic events.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff,” the school system said.

Impacted events will be postponed for a later date. Administrators are reviewing outbreak and case trends, and said additional information will be released Wednesday.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

