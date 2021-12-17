CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. schools aim…

Howard Co. schools aim to restart paused activities heading into new year

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At a time when some school systems in the D.C. region are imposing new restrictions or shifting to virtual instruction, Howard County Public Schools are announcing that they will lift some of their restrictions in the new year.

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a letter home to the school system’s community that, after working with the county’s health department, the decision had been made to return extracurricular activities and other events held in school buildings, which had been paused amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Some activities such as outdoor athletic practices, theater, music and dance rehearsals, clubs, tutoring and some community events taking place in schools may resume immediately, though masks are required when indoors.

Beginning Jan. 3, 2021, the following activities will start back up: indoor athletics practices, dance performances, music concerts and performances and travel for extracurricular activities.

The superintendent also said that all decisions to pause activities will be done on a school-by-school, and activity-by-activity basis.

Martirano thanked the Howard County Public School community for their patience during the pause on activities.

“I will continue to make decisions with the primary focus of keeping school buildings healthy and open through the entire school year,” Martirano said. “We will pay close attention to the rapidly evolving data and implement necessary mitigation strategies.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up