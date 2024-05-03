Virginia voter guide: What local races are on the ballot for the 2024 primary election

Virginia voters are voicing their respective party's picks for several local and statewide races as early voting kicks off ahead of June's primary Election Day.

All 11 seats held by Virginia in the U.S. House are on the ballot this fall. There are two competitive primary races in Virginia, and those districts could impact the balance of power in the lower chamber come November.

In terms of local races, Virginians will be voting to choose nominees for city council, mayor and board of supervisors positions. Alexandrians are among those voting for a new candidate for mayor, as the city’s Mayor Justin Wilson is not running for reelection after first being elected in 2018.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 18.

But Virginians can vote early in-person at their local registrar’s office starting Friday, May 3.

Here’s what you need to know.

Dates at a glance

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: Friday, June 7

Friday, June 7 In-person early voting: Friday, May 3 – Saturday, June 15

Friday, May 3 – Saturday, June 15 Primary Election: Tuesday, June 18. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting in-person

Look up your polling place online.

Virginians have until Tuesday, May 28, to register or update their existing registration online. If you miss that deadline, you can vote using a provisional ballot anytime through Election Day. With a provisional ballot, the vote is reviewed by a local electoral board before it’s counted.

Voters will need to bring a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license, military ID or passport.

Curbside voting is an option for those 65 and older, or who have a disability on Election Day.

Voters can visit their local registrar’s office starting Friday, May 3, to cast a ballot early.

Voting absentee

Voters who would prefer to vote absentee need to sign up to have a ballot mailed to their home by Friday, June 7.

Unlike past years, voters do not need to have a witness statement signed off on the ballot for it to be counted.

Those absentee ballots can be mailed with a postmark on or before June 18 and received by June 21.

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the voter’s local general registrar’s office through Election Day. There are other local drop-off locations listed in the instructions mailed with the ballot.

Virginia voters who are overseas can vote absentee, too. Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website for more information.

What’s on the ballot?

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Several Republicans are running in the primary, hoping to unseat Kaine in November.

Here are the Republicans running in the primary:

Hung Cao

Edward C. “Eddie” Garcia Jr.

Jonathan W. Emord

C.L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.

Scott Thomas Parkinson

U.S. House

In Northern Virginia, two competitive U.S. House primaries have taken form as Republicans aim to hold on to a slim majority in the lower chamber and Democrats look to take back control.

In both cases, the open seats were previously held by Democrats, but the purple districts present an opportunity for either party in the race to take the majority.

District 7

A crowded field of candidates are vying for a nomination to succeed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who has emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee in the Virginia governor’s race in 2025.

U.S. House District 7 includes parts of Prince William County as well as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Here are the Democrats running in the primary:

Andrea Bailey

Carl Bedell

Margaret Angela Franklin

Elizabeth Guzman

Clifford Heinzer

Briana Sewell

Eugene Vindman

Here are the Republicans running in the primary:

Derrick Anderson

Cameron Hamilton

Maria Martin

Jonathon Paul Myers

John Prabhudoss

Terris Todd

District 10

Nineteen candidates are vying for an open seat taking place in U.S. House District 10.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced she would be stepping down after being diagnosed with Parkinson-plus syndrome. She was first elected to Congress in 2018.

The district includes Fauquier and Loudoun counties, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Here are the Democrats running in the primary:

Jennifer Boysko

Marion Devoe Sr.

Eileen Filler-Corn

Dan Helmer

Krystle Kaul

Mark Leighton

Michelle Maldonado

Travis Nembhard

Atif Qarni

David Reid

Suhas Subramanyam

Adrian Pokharel

Here are the Republicans running in the primary:

Manga Anantatmula

Aliscia Andrews

Mike Clancy

Alex Isaac

Editor’s note: A prior version of this story included an incorrect list of candidates for the U.S. House District 10 Republican primary. The story has been updated.

