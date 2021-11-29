HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard County to announce…

Howard County to announce new police chief

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 6:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Residents of Howard County, Maryland, will find out who their next police chief will be on Monday morning.

County Executive Calvin Ball will reveal his selection to lead the Howard County Police Department at a news conference set for 11 a.m. Monday in Ellicott City.

His pick will succeed outgoing Chief Lisa Myers, who was appointed February 2019 after a brief retirement. Her career at the department spanned more than three decades.

Myers — the first African American and first woman to serve as Howard County’s chief of police — will formally retire this Tuesday.

“Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our department’s reputation as one of the best in the nation,” Ball said.

“We will certainly miss her and her leadership but wish chief the best in her retirement.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up