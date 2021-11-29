Howard County to announce new police chief

County Executive Calvin Ball will reveal his selection to lead the Howard County Police Department at a news conference set for 11 a.m. Monday in Ellicott City.

Residents of Howard County, Maryland, will find out who their next police chief will be on Monday morning.

His pick will succeed outgoing Chief Lisa Myers, who was appointed February 2019 after a brief retirement. Her career at the department spanned more than three decades.

Myers — the first African American and first woman to serve as Howard County’s chief of police — will formally retire this Tuesday.

“Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our department’s reputation as one of the best in the nation,” Ball said.

“We will certainly miss her and her leadership but wish chief the best in her retirement.”